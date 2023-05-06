Peshawar region win U13 Inter-Region Tournament  

ORE- Leg-spinner Shoaib Khalid’s six-fer led Peshawar Region to a six-wicket win over Lahore Region in the rain- shortened final of the Inter-Region U13 Tournament 2022-23 at the Jawad Club in Faisalabad on Friday. Persistent rain and a wet outfield caused a delayed start as the match was reduced to 12 over per side. Opting to bat first, Lahore Region were bundled out for 50 in the final over. Only opening batter Inshal Chaudhary (16, 21b, 2x4s) managed to score into double figures. For Peshawar Region, 12-year-old Shoaib bagged six wickets for seven runs in three overs. In return, Peshawar Region achieved the target in the 10th over losing four wickets to lift the trophy and also pocketed PKR 350,000 as the winning prize. Lahore Region had to settle for a PKR 250,000 runners-up cash prize. For Lahore Region, captain Mohammad Yaqoob Khan was the most successful bowler with match figures of three for 21 from three overs. Dera Murad Jamali’s Shees Qadir was named best player of the tournament for scoring 170 runs and 10 wickets in the tournament. He was awarded a trophy and cash prize of PKR 30,000. SCORES IN BRIEF: PESHAWAR REGION 54-4, 10 overs (M Saad 17*; M Yaqoob Khan 3-21) beat LAHORE REGION 50 all out, 11.5 overs (Inshal Ch 16; Sohaib Khalid 6-7) by 6 wickets.