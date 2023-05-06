PM interacts with King Charles III, British PM

LONDON - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday interacted with King Charles III and Prime Minister of Britain Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the meeting of leaders of Commonwealth countries.
The prime minister felicitated both the British dignitaries for the excellent arrangements made for the elaborate two-day ceremonies being held to celebrate the coronation of the new king.
He also expressed deep appreciation for the generous assistance of the United Kingdom in the wake of the disastrous floods that struck Pakistan last year. The prime minister suggested that both countries needed to enhance bilateral relations in various fields. In this regard, he proposed the establishment of a joint commission that would be headed by the leaders of the two countries. King Charles III and the British PM Rishi Sunak also showed their interest in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries and praised the Pakistani community, based in the United Kingdom, for its role in the development of the UK. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday called upon leaders of the Commonwealth countries to mark the accession of King Charles III as the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations of Commonwealth. While speaking at a meeting of Commonwealth leaders here, he urged the leaders to re-imagine and reinvigorate the Commonwealth and infuse it with ever greater synergy and an even stronger sense of purpose.