PM interacts with King Charles III, British PM

LONDON - Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif Fri­day interacted with King Charles III and Prime Minister of Brit­ain Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the meeting of leaders of Common­wealth countries.

The prime minis­ter felicitated both the British dignitaries for the excellent arrange­ments made for the elaborate two-day cer­emonies being held to celebrate the corona­tion of the new king.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the gen­erous assistance of the United Kingdom in the wake of the disastrous floods that struck Pakistan last year. The prime minis­ter suggested that both coun­tries needed to enhance bi­lateral relations in various fields. In this regard, he pro­posed the establishment of a joint commission that would be headed by the leaders of the two countries. King Charles III and the British PM Rishi Sunak also showed their interest in further strengthening the bilater­al relations between the two countries and praised the Pa­kistani community, based in the United Kingdom, for its role in the development of the UK. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday called upon leaders of the Common­wealth countries to mark the accession of King Charles III as the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remark­able family of nations of Com­monwealth. While speaking at a meeting of Common­wealth leaders here, he urged the leaders to re-imagine and reinvigorate the Common­wealth and infuse it with ever greater synergy and an even stronger sense of purpose.