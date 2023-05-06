Police nab 11 drug peddlers during crackdown

Rawalpindi-Police have launched a crackdown against drug mafia in Dhamial and its suburbs and held three drug peddlers including a lady smuggler, informed sources on Friday.

Police also recovered 3910 grams of hashish from the possession of the detained drug peddlers who have been identified as Wasim, Imran and Qamar Bibi against whom separate cases were also registered, they said. They added police had rounded up a total of 11 narcotics sellers during 24 hours and seized 12.73 kg of Hashish from their possession.

A special police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Dhamial Sub Inspector Faizan Nadim, operated against the drug dealers following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, they said.

Talking to The Nation, SHO PS Dhamial SI Faizan Nadim said that police have launched a massive crackdown against the drug peddlers in the area in order to wipe out the menace of narcotics. He said that two drug peddlers namely Wasim and Qamar Bibi are habitual and wanted by police for their involvement in drug peddling.

Meanwhile, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the efforts of PS Dhamial SHO SI Faizan Nadim and his team as well as other police officers for launching a massive crackdown against the drug mafia.

On the other hand, Saddar Wah police have arrested two robbers in injured condition after an exchange of fire and moved them to hospital for medical treatment. According to a police spokesman, a police party was on routine patrolling on Jalala Road when the cops spotted four suspects riding on motorcycles. The robbers opened fire on the police party when cops signaled them to stop for checking, he said, adding that the police retaliated and shot and injured two suspected robbers. Both the injured robbers were arrested on the spot while 2 pistols have also been recovered from their possession. The other robbers managed to escape while taking advantage of darkness, the spokesman said.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and moved the injured robbers to hospital for medical treatment. A case was registered against the gang of robbers while a search operation was also conducted to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Gujar Khan police have held a man on charges of assaulting an 8-year-old girl and put him behind the bars. A case has been registered against the accused who was identified as Zahid Pervaiz. A senior police officer said that police obtained physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation.

Separately, Waris Khan police have arrested a mechanic from a motor workshop after parents accused him of killing their 12-year-old son who was working on the workshop, according to a police spokesman. He said that a TV channel aired news about a protest of parents against police which was not based on truth. He said that the Homicide Investigation Unit of Waris Khan police had brought the body of the boy to hospital where doctors have carried out his postmortem. However, the reason of death could not be ascertained so far. He said earlier the body of boy was taken to Multan from where the parents brought it back to Rawalpindi after seeing torture mark on various body parts.