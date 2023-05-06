Saturday, May 06, 2023
Political parties must resolve problems through dialogue: Saad

Political parties must resolve problems through dialogue: Saad
Agencies
May 06, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that the political parties should resolve all the issues through dialogue which was the only solution. Talking to the media persons out­side the Supreme Court, he said the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had agreed on one thing that elections should be held across the country on same day. 

“We showed flexibility and are ready for negotia­tions even today,” the minister said adding that our lawyer Farooq H. Naik had appeared in the court and he was here to represent Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The minister said “Institutions are standing in front of each other due to contin­uous injustices in the country.” He said Punjab should not be accused of monopoly.

Agencies

