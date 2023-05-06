President, PM condole demise of ARY’s Salman Iqbal’s daughter

ISLAMABAD - Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of ARY CEO Salman Iqbal’s daughter. “There are no words to ex­press the grief I felt when I learned about Salman Iqbal’s daughter, Samaya Salman’s sudden passing away at a young age,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter who is in London on an official visit. Both the president and prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to Salman Iqbal and his family to bear the loss. “To Allah we belong and to Al­lah we shall return,” the prime minister added. On his Twitter handle, Presi­dent Alvi said, “Deeply sad­dened to hear about the passing of ARY’s Salman Iqbal’s daughter. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”