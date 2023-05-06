Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President, PM condole demise of ARY’s Salman Iqbal’s daughter

President, PM condole demise of ARY’s Salman Iqbal’s daughter
APP
May 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of ARY CEO Salman Iqbal’s daughter. “There are no words to ex­press the grief I felt when I learned about Salman Iqbal’s daughter, Samaya Salman’s sudden passing away at a young age,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter who is in London on an official visit. Both the president and prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to Salman Iqbal and his family to bear the loss. “To Allah we belong and to Al­lah we shall return,” the prime minister added. On his Twitter handle, Presi­dent Alvi said, “Deeply sad­dened to hear about the passing of ARY’s Salman Iqbal’s daughter. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023