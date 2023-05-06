Saturday, May 06, 2023
Prominent businessman from UAE calls on Acting Sindh Governor

KARACHI-Vice Chairman, Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group, a prominent businessman from UAE and a sponsor of Summit Bank, Abdullah Nasser Lootah called on the acting Governor of Sindh, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani at Sindh Governor’s House on Friday.Board of Director, Salman Fazli and President Summit Bank Jawad Majid Khan were also present on the occasion. Discussion on the promotion of mutual trade, investment opportunities in health, education, and other issues of mutual cooperation were discussed in detail on the occasion. Talking to the delegation, the acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani said that there are favorable investment opportunities available in Sindh. Acting Governor Sindh said that investments in health, education, and energy sectors in Karachi, the economic hub of the country, are available with incentives under ease of doing business. He assured that all possible help and support would be provided to the investors.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah outlined the transformation of his bank into a full-fledged Islamic Bank, a complete overhaul of bank’s operational capabilitiies and oward digitalization in accordance with modern banking practices and rebranding of the bank to give a new outlook and identity to the customers. 

Lootah also expressed his company’s intentions to install a power plant in Karachi while establishing of a university is also under consideration.

