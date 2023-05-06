PSX weekly report: KSE-100 index gains by 661 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a positive trend closed at an increase of 661 points during the past week.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 42,323.84 points intraday high and 41,963.55 points intraday low before closing at 42,241.98 points, up 148.18 points or 1.60 percent.

Despite some fluctuations, the KSE-100 index remained within the range of 756 points during the business week.

A total of 940 million shares were traded throughout the week, indicating a thriving business environment, meanwhile the business worth Rs. 31.41 billion was conducted overall during the week.

In addition, the PSX market capitalization increased by Rs. 67 billion, reaching Rs. 6,356 billion by the end of the business week.