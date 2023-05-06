PTI’s Mian Aslam Iqbal booked in mobile snatching case

Police registered the mobile snatching and torture case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Aslam Iqbal over the complaint of a citizen.

Mian Aslam Iqbal and others were booked in a mobile snatching case at the Samanabad police station. The complainant stated that he was filming a video from his mobile during PTI’s foundation day event at Doongi Ground Samanabad.

He claimed that Iqbal’s friends including Nadeem, Ali Imran and six other unidentified persons to the ground before Mian Aslam Iqbal and confiscated his wallet with Rs25,000 cash and mobile phone. The complaint also claimed to be tortured by them.

Samanabad police registered the case against the accused under different sections.

Sources said that Iqbal secured interim bail from the sessions court till May 16 after the registration of the case. The local court ordered the PTI leader to appear before the investigators.

Moreover, the PTI leader also filed a petition to the high court to seek the details of the cases. Following his plea, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa sought a reply from the parties.