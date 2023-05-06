Punjab cabinet decides to end traditional file system

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 15th provincial cabinet meet­ing at CM Office on Friday, which took an impor­tant step regarding e-governance and decided to end traditional file system in all government departments. An approval for the imposition of paperless system was accorded during the meet­ing. E-filing system for the departments would be implemented by May 15, which would save huge amount of funds. The caretaker CM ordered for digitalising the an­nual confidential reports (ACRs). The Punjab cabi­net acknowledged the endeavours of Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretary Imple­mentation and Chairman Punjab Information Tech­nology Board on intro­ducing paperless system in the departments. The Punjab cabinet decided to give laptops to shin­ing male and female stu­dents of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The cabinet also granted approval to award available laptops to the promising male and female stu­dents. The Punjab cabinet granted approval to give Rs 1.5 million financial assistance per head to the heirs of the youth resident of Ichhra, who lost their lives due to falling down of a jeep into River Neelum. Approval to the amendment to Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules 2017 was granted during the meeting. Conditional approv­al was granted during the meeting for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Special Education Department and ‘Tare Zameen Per’ NGO Trust.