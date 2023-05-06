Punjab cabinet decides to give laptops to students of GB, AJK

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 15th provincial cabinet meeting at CM Office on Friday, which took an important step regarding e-governance and decided to end traditional file system in all government departments.

An approval for the imposition of paperless system was accorded during the meeting. E-filing system for the departments would be implemented by May 15, which would save huge amount of funds.

The caretaker CM ordered for digitalising the annual confidential reports (ACRs). The Punjab cabinet acknowledged the endeavours of Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretary Implementation and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board on introducing paperless system in the departments.

The Punjab cabinet decided to give laptops to shining male and female students of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The cabinet also granted approval to award available laptops to the promising male and female students. The Punjab cabinet granted approval to give Rs 1.5 million financial assistance per head to the heirs of the youth resident of Ichhra, who lost their lives due to falling down of a jeep into River Neelum.

Approval to the amendment to Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules 2017 was granted during the meeting. Conditional approval was granted during the meeting for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Special Education Department and ‘Tare Zameen Per’ NGO Trust. The Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs will make a final decision after reviewing the MoU.

The cabinet endorsed the decisions of the provincial cabinet taken at the 11th, 12th, 13th & 14th meetings. The cabinet meeting also endorsed the decisions of 2nd and 3rd meetings of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development.

The decisions of the first and second meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs and Privatisation were also endorsed. The decisions of second, third and fourth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law & Order were endorsed.

Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, IG police and officials concerned attended the meeting.

CM launches Punjab Police Application

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi launched the Punjab Police Public App at a ceremony here.

The event was attended by Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, IG police, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, CCPO & CTO Lahore, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and others.

During the briefing, it was informed that 11 features have been added to the app for convenience of the public. People can get family tracing, crime reports, traffic services and other facilities through it. Similarly, the ‘Mera Pyara’ feature will assist in the recovery of lost & and finding the missing heirs. A report about a lost person can be made at home through the app. A differently-abled child or individual can also be registered in view of the fear of being lost.

A missing and recovered child or person can also be reported on the “Mera Pyara” app. It will be possible to search for missing and recovered children on the app.