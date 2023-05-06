Punjab govt to introduce 30 new subjects at Inter, BS levels soon: HED Secy

MULTAN - Higher Education Department (HED) Secretary Javed Akhtar Mehmood announced on Friday that the Punjab government would soon introduce 30 new subjects at Intermediate and BS levels.
He informed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other latest technology-based subjects were the world’s future and urged the youth to go for modern subjects instead of conventional combinations.
He was addressing the annual sports prize distribution ceremony at Jubilee Hall of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) here.
DPI Colleges, Dr Fareed Sharif, Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary Khurram Qureshi, Controller Examination Hamid Saeed Bhatti, System Analyst, Qazi Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and others were present.
The secretary stated that hard work never goes wasted, adding that Allah Almighty rewards it.
BISE Chairman Hafiz Qasim thanked the secretary for taking a keen interest in resolving the board’s issues.
He stated that the SSC examination was conducted transparently owing to the special efforts of HED secretary.
APWA RENEWS PLEDGE TO EMPOWER WOMEN WITH MORE VIGOUR, VITALITY FOR COUNTRY’S PROGRESS
All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) renewed its pledge to empower women through more vigour and vitality so that they could play their role in a stronger way for the betterment of society and the development of the country.
“We had won an award for our best performance in past and hope to win it again with the support of our members and under the new and dynamic team of APWA Multan chapter,” said Chairperson Farrukh Mukhtar in an Eid Milan party and get-together arranged at a local hotel here.
She hoped that Vice Chairperson, Farah Faisal and General Secretary, Nazia Yasir alongwith the executive body would laurels for the organisation in future as they were utilising their potential for it tirelessly.
The chairperson stated that she was the pioneer of the APWA Lahore chapter, adding that now she tasked her daughter-in-law, Farah Faisal to take the reins of the Multan chapter.
Farrukh Mukhtar lauded teamwork for revitalising APWA Multan chapter.
Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairperson APWA, Farah Faisal ensured that they would carry on the legacy and thanked her team all-out support and help in this connection.
She noted that her classmate, Nazia Yasir, Dr Shela Aftab, Sadia Ali and other lent a hand in making APWA functional once again.
She noted that it was offering the Holy Quran, English language, cooking classes, and beautician classes presently and added that it would launch more courses in days to come.
She highlighted the number of steps being taken in this connection.