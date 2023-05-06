Punjab govt to introduce 30 new subjects at Inter, BS levels soon: HED Secy

MULTAN - Higher Education Department (HED) Secretary Javed Akhtar Mehmood announced on Friday that the Punjab government would soon introduce 30 new subjects at Intermediate and BS levels.

He informed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other lat­est technology-based subjects were the world’s future and urged the youth to go for mod­ern subjects instead of conven­tional combinations.

He was addressing the an­nual sports prize distribution ceremony at Jubilee Hall of the Board of Intermediate & Sec­ondary Education (BISE) here.

DPI Colleges, Dr Fareed Sharif, Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary Khurram Qureshi, Control­ler Examination Hamid Saeed Bhatti, System Analyst, Qazi Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and others were present.

The secretary stated that hard work never goes wasted, adding that Allah Almighty rewards it.

BISE Chairman Hafiz Qasim thanked the secretary for tak­ing a keen interest in resolving the board’s issues.

He stated that the SSC exami­nation was conducted trans­parently owing to the special efforts of HED secretary.

APWA RENEWS PLEDGE TO EMPOWER WOMEN WITH MORE VIGOUR, VITALITY FOR COUNTRY’S PROGRESS

All Pakistan Women Asso­ciation (APWA) renewed its pledge to empower women through more vigour and vital­ity so that they could play their role in a stronger way for the betterment of society and the development of the country.

“We had won an award for our best performance in past and hope to win it again with the support of our members and under the new and dynam­ic team of APWA Multan chap­ter,” said Chairperson Farrukh Mukhtar in an Eid Milan party and get-together arranged at a local hotel here.

She hoped that Vice Chair­person, Farah Faisal and Gener­al Secretary, Nazia Yasir along­with the executive body would laurels for the organisation in future as they were utilising their potential for it tirelessly.

The chairperson stated that she was the pioneer of the APWA Lahore chapter, adding that now she tasked her daugh­ter-in-law, Farah Faisal to take the reins of the Multan chapter.

Farrukh Mukhtar lauded teamwork for revitalising APWA Multan chapter.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairperson APWA, Farah Faisal ensured that they would carry on the legacy and thanked her team all-out support and help in this connection.

She noted that her classmate, Nazia Yasir, Dr Shela Aftab, Sa­dia Ali and other lent a hand in making APWA functional once again.

She noted that it was offer­ing the Holy Quran, English language, cooking classes, and beautician classes presently and added that it would launch more courses in days to come.

She highlighted the number of steps being taken in this connection.