Punjab police arrest 51 dacoits, kill 6 during Katcha operation

LAHORE - The Katcha grand operation led by Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar en­tered its 27th day on Friday with Punjab police report­ing significant progress in various operations. The po­lice forces have arrested 51 dacoits, killed six, and five surrendered. The police have taken control of the most cru­cial areas of Katcha Imrani by demolishing hideouts of sev­eral notorious criminals in­cluding Ataullah Pat, a crimi­nal Moj Ali with Rs2 million head money, a dacoit Sabz Ali with Rs8 million head money, and Waqari Qaisrani, a no­torious Katcha criminal. The operations led to the elimina­tion of organized networks of Patt gangs and Imrani gangs involved in heinous crimes such as kidnapping for ran­som, dacoity robbery, arms smuggling, murder, and at­tempted murder from the area. In addition, the police established four new pickets to restore the rule of law and the writ of the state. RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (Rtd) Saj­jad Hasan Khan is leading the police forces on the front line in the operational area. The spokesperson of the Punjab Police mentioned that the Rahim Yar Khan Police has cleared most of the Katcha area from criminals, including Karachi Katcha, and closely monitoring the area around Katcha Rajwani. The police are executing the Katcha op­eration according to the heat map and using the best strat­egy to proceed against the dangerous gangs of Katcha, Imrani, Lathani, Sukhani, Ko­kani, Qaisrani, and Dulani.