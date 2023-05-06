Raza Ali Khan Memorial Golf event honors Young Golfer’s Legacy

LAHORE-The Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course hosted the Raza Ali Khan Memorial Pro-Am Golf Tournament in memory of the talented young golfer, who tragically passed away in a road accident.

Raza Ali Khan was a member of a renowned golfing family and known for his courteous and helpful demeanor, as well as his exceptional golfing skills. The tournament was organized by his friends and fellow members to pay tribute to his legacy.

The tournament attracted several accomplished golf players, including Sardar Murad, the recently-crowned senior amateur golf champion of Pakistan, Omar Zia, Taimur Shabbir, Kh Imran Zubair, Asad Hameed, Aftab Arshad, Khursheed Aziz, Farooq Khan, and many others. The tournament format involved teaming up one golf professional with two amateurs, and the teams were drawn out of a hat to ensure a fair competition.

Throughout the 18-hole championship, the competitors showcased their golfing prowess, demonstrating focused golf, concentrated self-discipline in shot-making, excellence around the greens, and persuasive putting. The champions’ team, comprising of Golf Professional Shahid Hanif, Omar Zia, and Fahad Yousaf, both amateurs, earned the honor of attaining dignity as the front runners with an impressive score of 13 under par.

The second position holder was the team of Golf Professional Shahid Javed Khan and amateur players Sardar Murad and Ammar Hameed, with a score of 11 under par. Two teams, who tied for third place with scores of 10 under par, include Daniyal Jehangir, Aftab Arshed and Taimur Shabbir, while the other one consisting of Asif Ali, Imran Zubair, and Khurshid Aziz. Another team, having Akbar Mehroze, Asad Hameed, and Farooq Khan, finished the match at 9 under par.

The tournament concluded with heartwarming and touching moments as Raza Ali Khan’s wife and children distributed prizes amongst the top performers. The participants expressed their desire to continue the tournament annually to honor Raza Ali Khan’s memory and legacy.