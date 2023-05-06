RDU of Islamabad arrest 3 wanted members of bike  lifting gang

Rawalpindi-The robbery and dacoity unit (RDU) of Islamabad capital police has arrested 3 wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents and recovered 25 stolen motorbikes worth Rs 4.8 million from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in bike and car lifting incidents in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

According to the details, the robbery and dacoity police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending 03 wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents.

The accused were identified as Kamran, Adeel Ahmed and Touseef.

Police team also recovered 25 stolen motorbikes worth Rs 4.8 million from their possession. Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed the police teams to intensify efforts against criminals involved in cars and motorbikes lifting incidents.