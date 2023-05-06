Research is the basis of new knowledge which benefits patients:Akram

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Forman Christian College University (FCCU), on Friday, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration in research and aca­demics. Provincial Health Minister Prof Javed Akram was the chief guest on the occasion. UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ah­san Waheed Rathore and FCCU Rector Dr. Jonathan Addelton signed the agreement. In his address, Provincial Health Min­ister Professor Javed Akram said that such agreements are the need of the hour. “Research is the basis of new knowledge that should ultimately benefit patients”, he opined. Professor Javed Akram further said that if the institutions come together, there will be no problem of lack of resources in the country. UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that like individuals, partner­ships between institutions are established on the basis of shared values. “Both the uni­versities are premier national institutions and both are com­mitted to research and devel­opment in the country”, UHS VC added. Under the agree­ment, the two universities will work together in the fields of molecular pathology, biotech­nology, and clinical research. FCCU will assist in setting up the College of Pharmacy at UHS. Additionally, the two universities will also develop short courses for health professionals. FCCU faculty will be engaged in teaching general courses in under­graduate programmes at UHS. On behalf of FCCU, Dean Post Graduate Studies Prof. Kausar Abdullah Malik will be the focal person while Director R&D Prof. Saqib Mehmood will be the fo­cal person on behalf of UHS. FCCU Registrar Brig. (retired) Dr. Nayar Fardows, St. Peter’s Hospital UK, Associate Director Re­search and Development Prof. Isaac John, and senior faculty of the university participated in the ceremony.

ALL PUNJAB SCHOOLS TO HAVE INTERNET FACILITY

The Punjab Schools Education Department has decided to pro­vide internet facility to all schools in the province on Friday.

According to the decision, the internet education facility will be ensured in all schools of the Punjab. The Department further said that an application is ready to arrange lectures for students of up to FA. Through this practice the students can get rid of the tuition. Lectures of all subjects will be available on this app. The Punjab Schools Education Department has also approved establishment of 10 mobile schools in the province, for which the Department will provide 10 buses.