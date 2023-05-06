Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Road comedy “Godspeed” continues to lead China’s box office chart

Agencies
May 06, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

BEIJING-The domestic road comedy “Godspeed” continued to lead the Chinese daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday. The film tells the bittersweet story of a family of four accidentally embarking on a truck journey full of laughter and tears. The movie generated a revenue of around 30.18 million yuan (about 4.37 million U.S. dollars) on the seventh day of screening. “Top Gun”-style movie “Born to Fly” came in second with a daily earning of around 20.9 million yuan. It was followed by the domestic romance “All These Years,” which raked in about 9.13 million yuan on Thursday.

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023