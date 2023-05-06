Rupee gains 23 paisas against dollar  

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee gained 23 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Friday as it closed at Rs 283.59 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.82. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 285.5 and Rs 287.5, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1 to close at Rs 312.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisas to close at Rs 2.11; whereas an increase of 81 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 357.40 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 356.59. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham the Saudi Riyal came down by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 77.22 and Rs 75.61, respectively.