Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leading the Pakistan delegation at the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa, and the visit has generated much interest because of the importance of the platform and also the venue where it is being hosted. Given the reports that have emerged thus far, the FM appears to be doing well in putting forth Pakistan’s vision of cooperation for the platform.

Despite the speculation surrounding the visit, Pakistan has already made it clear that the foreign minister during his visit will not hold any bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart. This visit is unique also because FM Bhutto is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India since 2011, and also the first by a senior Pakistani official since 2016, when Sartaj Aziz went to Delhi. The FM has also dismissed all speculation surrounding the trip, stating that it should not be interpreted as a sign of improved bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

On Friday, FM Bhutto used his address to the SCO’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) to urge member nations to refrain from using terrorism as a diplomatic tool. He emphasised the importance of greater cooperation among SCO countries in tackling terrorism, calling for joint efforts to address the root causes of the issue. The remark about not using terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring appeared to be directed towards New Delhi, which has time and again sought to isolate Pakistan on the international stage by fabricating narratives. This was also in response to his Indian counterpart once again bringing up the bogeyman of cross-border terrorism, and it was good to see FM Bhutto subtly remind the audience that unilateral and illegal measures by states in violation of international law and Security Council resolutions run counter to the SCO objectives.

More importantly, this visit is about asserting Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and its goal of playing a leading role at all international forums. The SCO platform is particularly central to Islamabad’s regional interests of enhancing trade and connectivity. In this context, it was great to see FM Bhutto discuss key issues with his counterparts from Russia, China, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Broadening the spectrum of relations with these countries is essential and this platform offers the chance to further strengthen economic and connectivity cooperation.