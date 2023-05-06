Section 144 imposed in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s rally

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Islamabad ahead of planned rallies by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Islamabad Capital Police, banning rallies in federal capital.

Section 144 bans a gathering of more than four people at one place for rallies and protests and also bans carrying weapons.

In a statement, the capital police spokesperson warned of legal action against rallies without permission. “Citizens may face difficulties due to closure of roads tomorrow”, the police said, advising the residents to get information about routes before travelling.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chief Imran Khan asked the workers and supporters to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on May 6, Saturday.

In a special message to PTI workers and supporters, Imran Khan gave a call to the nationals to take to the streets for showing their support to the CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday.

He said that the country is currently at a decisive phase of the history. “Today, Pakistan is going through record inflation and unemployment and a mafia is seizing it. The incumbent government is afraid of facing defeat in the elections.”

Khan blamed the government for deliberately taking steps for destroying the Constitution and the Supreme Court (SC). “A mafia is running propaganda against the CJP and SC judges. I am appealing to the nation to come out for showing their solidarity with the CJP on Saturday evening.”