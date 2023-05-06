Sethi congratulates Pakistan team on securing top spot in ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Management Committee, Najam Sethi, congratulated the entire nation and the Pakistan cricket team on becoming the world number one team in the One-Day Internationals.

The team secured the first position in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings by defeating New Zealand in the fourth ODI by a massive margin of 102 runs. Australia and India also have 113 points each, but Pakistan secured the top spot due to their better ranking in the previous matches. England and New Zealand are at number four and number five, respectively.

Najam Sethi expressed his happiness and pride for the team and the coaching staff. He wished them all the best and hoped that they would continue their winning momentum till the ICC World Cup 2023. “I congratulate Pakistan Captain Babar Azam, the entire team and the coaching staff, who deserve congratulations on this momentous occasion. I am proud of this team and wish them all the best," he said.

He also mentioned that he had seen the team secure first positions in the world rankings in Test and T20 during his previous tenure as the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, and he was delighted to see the team achieve this milestone in ODIs as well. “I remember that during my previous tenure as PCB Chairman, the Pakistani team secured first position in the world rankings in Test and T20 and now they have become the number one team in the world in ODIs as well, which is quite heartening and great news for entire cricket fans of Pakistan,” he added.

Sethi also acknowledged that the world rankings were constantly changing, and it was important to celebrate the achievements as they came. “I hope the training we are doing will come in handy in the Asia Cup and then the ICC World Cup 2023. These world rankings are constantly changing, so we should celebrate what we get. The entire nation is proud of the national men’s cricket team,” Sethi added.