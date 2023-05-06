Seven-year-old child dies in aerial firing

KASHMORE- A seven-year-old child was killed in aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sindh’s Kashmore district on Friday. The incident happened at Malik Mohalla of Kashmore, where some attendees opened fire, despite the ban, at a wedding ceremony which resulted in the death of seven-year-old Salman Chachar. The child died on the spot while the suspects escaped after the shooting incident. After receiving the information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and shifted the dead body to the civil hospital.