Saturday, May 06, 2023
Seven-year-old child dies in aerial firing

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KASHMORE- A seven-year-old child was killed in aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sindh’s Kashmore district on Friday. The incident happened at Malik Mohalla of Kashmore, where some attendees opened fire, despite the ban, at a wedding ceremony which resulted in the death of seven-year-old Salman Chachar. The child died on the spot while the suspects escaped after the shooting incident. After receiving the information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and shifted the dead body to the civil hospital.

OUR STAFF REPORT

