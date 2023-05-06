Saturday, May 06, 2023
Sheikh Rashid laments anti-judiciary diatribe

Web Desk
4:38 PM | May 06, 2023
National

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed lamented the use of unethical language against the Supreme Court. 

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the top court was showing tolerance on his matter. He said the nation stood behind the judiciary as it made the decision as per law and Constitution. 

Mr Ahmed said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was reluctant to release funds for Pakistan where economic crisis had worsened. “Only elections can save the country,” he asserted. 

Criticising the recent visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, he said: “No foreign minister has made so many foreign trips in the 75-year history as done by Bilawal in one year”.

He said the foreign minister had humiliated the country by visiting India, adding that people in occupied Kashmir were also enraged at it. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari’s wish to make his son prime minister would not come true.

