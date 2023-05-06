Shift In Mindset

Pakistan, like many other countries, has been grappling with the issue of minimum wage levels for years. While it is certainly important for employers to ensure that their employees are being paid at least the minimum wage, it is equally important to shift their mindset towards paying a fair living wage. This is especially important now, given the increasing inflation and the growing need to end disparities in income.

In recent years, the Pakistani government has taken steps to increase the minimum wage, but this has not been enough to keep up with inflation. According to a report by the International Labor Organization (ILO), the minimum wage in Pakistan has not kept up with the rising cost of living, and many workers are struggling to make ends meet.

Moreover, paying a living wage is not just a matter of economic justice. It also has positive effects on the economy as a whole. When workers are paid a fair wage, they are more likely to be productive, which can boost the overall productivity of the economy. This, in turn, can lead to higher economic growth and reduced income disparities.

To encourage this shift, the Pakistani government can take steps to incentivize employers to pay a living wage. For example, they can provide tax breaks or other incentives to companies that pay their workers a fair wage. They can also set up a system to monitor and enforce living wage standards.

Pakistan needs a shift in employer mindsets from ensuring minimum wage levels to paying a fair living wage. This is necessary to address the growing need to end disparities in income and to ensure that workers can live with dignity and security. Achieving this requires a fundamental shift in the way employers view their workers and a commitment from the government to incentivize and enforce living wage standards. Only then can we create a more just and prosperous society for all.