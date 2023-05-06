Saturday, May 06, 2023
Sindh IG suspends 2 SHOs, 3 constables

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 06, 2023
HYDERABAD-The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs) and three constables of Hyderabad police for their alleged connivance with the illegal business of manipuri and gutka.

According to a notification, the suspended cops including SHO A-Section police station Niaz Ahmed Panhwar and SHO Hali police station Road Nisar Ahmed Shah have been directed to report at the Police Headquarters South Zone Karachi B-Company. The disciplinary action has been taken on the recommendation of the IGP Sindh formed Task Force against manipuri, gutka and narcotics. The task force blamed the officials for conniving with the manufacturers, dealers and sellers of those items.

