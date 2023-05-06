Smuggled sugar seized

khyber - The ongoing drive by the administration at Michani checkpoint, Landi Kotal, and Torkham has resulted in the seizure of approximately 27,100 kg of sugar that was being smuggled from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

The deputy commissioner of Khyber shared the details on Friday, stating that a joint team of food and agriculture officials, headed by assistant commissioner Landi Kotal , carried out anti-sugar smuggling activities at the check post upon the strict directive of the KP chief secretary.

During the examination of Afghanistan-bound loaded trucks, the officials recovered significant quantities of sugar and fertilizer that had been concealed in various cavities of the vehicles. Many smugglers have become active since the imposition of a ban on sugar exports.