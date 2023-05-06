Three children among four die in Mastung lightning strikes

Four people including three children were killed in different incidents of lightning strike in Mastung district of Balochistan.

Most parts of the Balochistan experienced torrential rains, hail and windstorm, besides flood torrents, which damaged crops, dozens of vehicles, gardens and many roads.

According to administration, in Chaman, the day turned into night due to typhoon and sandstorm.

On the other hand, the weather became pleasant due to light and heavy rains in various cities of Punjab including Multan and Bhakkar. Dadu area of Sindh also received moderate rainfall with strong winds.

On the other hand, Karachi is in the grip of heatwave and the intensity of this heatwave may increase further in the coming days.