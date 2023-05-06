Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two colliers trapped as Dakki coalmine caves in

Our Staff Reporter
May 06, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Two colliers were trapped after the coal mine collapsed in the Dakki area of Balochistan, mines and minerals and labour department sources said on Friday. “Due to the collapse of the coal mine, two of the three labour­ers working inside the mine were trapped inside the mine,” they said.

The sources said soon after the incident, the Commander of Fron­tier Constabulary (FC) 87 Wing Col Nauman Mahboob Malik was pres­ent in the rescue activities along­with other FC personnel.

The rescue team of the Department of Mines has also reached the spot and is engaged in the rescue process. Among the miners trapped inside the coal mine are Abdul Baqi and Sharaf, residents of Qila Saifullah district. 

“The third collier has saved his life by running out of the coal mine,” The department sources added.

LWMC decides to make waste-free model markets

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023