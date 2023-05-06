Two colliers trapped as Dakki coalmine caves in

QUETTA - Two colliers were trapped after the coal mine collapsed in the Dakki area of Balochistan, mines and minerals and labour department sources said on Friday. “Due to the collapse of the coal mine, two of the three labour­ers working inside the mine were trapped inside the mine,” they said.

The sources said soon after the incident, the Commander of Fron­tier Constabulary (FC) 87 Wing Col Nauman Mahboob Malik was pres­ent in the rescue activities along­with other FC personnel.

The rescue team of the Department of Mines has also reached the spot and is engaged in the rescue process. Among the miners trapped inside the coal mine are Abdul Baqi and Sharaf, residents of Qila Saifullah district.

“The third collier has saved his life by running out of the coal mine,” The department sources added.