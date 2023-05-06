Two Monkeypox suspects shifted to isolation centre in Karachi

KARACHI-Two Monkeypox suspected passengers landed in Karachi from Jeddah transferred to the isolation center. According to details, two individuals landed in Karachi from Jeddah have been declared suspected patients of Monkeypox. Airport sources revealed that the suspected patients included a 3-year-old girl Raheela and a 16-year-old teenager Affan Mohammad. The airport officials have shifted both passengers to the isolation center. A day earlier, Sindh Health Department confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Karachi.