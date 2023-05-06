UET, Alibaba join hands to enhance students’ cloud computing skills

Mardan - University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan has partnered with Chinese multinational company Alibaba to enhance cloud computing skills of university students.

The two parties recently signed an agreement titled ‘Alibaba Cloud Academic Empowerment Programme’, which aims to equip students with abilities in cloud computing, cloud security, big data, machine learning, and robotics.

As part of this programme, students will have access to Alibaba Cloud’s learning resources, including courses and certifications, free of charge. The partnership will enable UET Mardan to prepare students for future opportunities in cloud computing and related fields.

A one-day training workshop titled ‘Cloud Computing’ was held at UET Mardan, where Dr Jawad Ali Shah, an Alibaba Cloud technical trainer, introduced Alibaba Cloud services to attendees, including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sadiq Ullah, Dean Dr Imran Khan, Registrar Dr Muhammad Alam, Director Finance Dr Murtaza Ali, Dr Abrar Ali Shah and PS Muhammad Ismail.

During the workshop, Dr Jawad Ali Shah also briefed the vice chancellor about the Cloud Academic Empowerment Programme (CAEP). The university intends to sign a MoU with Alibaba Cloud soon to recognize the importance of skill development for young people.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof Dr Sadiq Allah said that this partnership with Alibaba will enable the university to access the best jobs at the international level, and the university will continue to progress. He also mentioned that in the future, UET Mardan plans to establish more collaboration with international universities to further excel in technological advancements.