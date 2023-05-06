UK Tories suffer losses in Sunak’s first electoral test

London-Britain’s ruling Conservatives suffered high-profile losses as results poured in Friday from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first major electoral test since he took office last year.

In the depths of the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, the local council elections held across swathes of England on Thursday illuminated the main parties’ standing ahead of a UK-wide general election expected next year. Sunak admitted it was not looking good for his Tories.

“It’s always disappointing to lose hard-working Conservative councillors,” the prime minister told Sky News.

But addressing Conservative campaign workers in London, he saw no “massive groundswell of movement towards the Labour Party or excitement for its agenda”.

Vote counting will only be complete later Friday, just as Britain gears up for Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III. But the main opposition Labour Party crowed that the trend was already clear from the 230 English districts electing more than 8,000 council seats. Labour leader Keir Starmer said the party had clinched “fantastic results across the country” in “places we need to win”.

“Make no mistake, we are on course for a Labour majority at the next general election,” he told cheering activists in Medway, southeast England, one of the councils seized by his party from the Tories.