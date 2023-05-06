UoG VC inaugurates one-year diploma courses

QUETTA - The University of Gwadar (UoG) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir (TI), visited Pak China Techni­cal & Vocational Institute (PCT&VI) and formally inaugurated the diplo­ma course classes in Maritime & Port Management, Information Technol­ogy, E-commerce, and Hotel Manage­ment and Hospitality in the institute.

He was accompanied by the Regis­trar UoG Dolat Khan.

During the visit after the formal inauguration of the diploma classes, the VC interacted with the newly en­rolled students and spoke about the PCT&VI, the importance and scope of the courses, and their relevance with CPEC and Gwadar in the near future.

VC UoG also appreciated the efforts of the Chairman Gwadar Port Author­ity Pasand Khan Buledai, Chairman China Overseas Port Handling Com­pany Yu Bo, and PCT&VI Executive Director (ED) and Pro VC University of Gwadar Prof Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed and his team on the operationalisation of the Institute in a short time. The VC congratulated the students who got the opportunity to study at the techni­cal institute and encouraged them to realise their full potential by making the best use of the facilities and infra­structure available at the Institute.

The VC further advised the stu­dents to enhance their skills and turn out to be versatile individuals for this region. He added, “All required facili­ties would be made available to the students in PCT&VI, for providing the best educational atmosphere for them.” Registrar University of Gwa­dar Dolat Khan also spoke on the oc­casion. In the end, the VC of the Uni­versity of Gwadar visited different classes of diploma courses. The in­augural and interactive session was attended by the faculty members of the Institute, and a huge number of newly enrolled students.