Usman Buzdar’s petition referred to larger bench

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday referred a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Sar­dar Usman Buzdar against non-provision of details of cases, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against him, to a larger bench for hearing. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by the former chief minister Punjab. Usman Buzdar, along with his counsel, appeared before the court during the proceed­ings. The counsel advanced arguments on summoning of a person and the Anti-Corruption rules. However, a law officer requested the court to withdraw its stay over Usman Buzdar’s arrest. But, the court did not agree to the request and extended the stay over Buzdar’s arrest till May 8. The court further referred the petition to a larger bench.The court held that identical matters were being heard by the larger bench; therefore, it would be appropriate that the pe­tition should also be fixed before that bench. Usman Buzdar had approached the court with a request to di­rect the ACE authorities to provide details of all cases, registered against him. He also expressed apprehen­sion of his arrest in undis­closed cases.