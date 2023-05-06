Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Usman Buzdar’s petition referred to larger bench

Usman Buzdar’s petition referred to larger bench
Staff Reporter
May 06, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday referred a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Sar­dar Usman Buzdar against non-provision of details of cases, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against him, to a larger bench for hearing. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by the former chief minister Punjab. Usman Buzdar, along with his counsel, appeared before the court during the proceed­ings. The counsel advanced arguments on summoning of a person and the Anti-Corruption rules. However, a law officer requested the court to withdraw its stay over Usman Buzdar’s arrest. But, the court did not agree to the request and extended the stay over Buzdar’s arrest till May 8. The court further referred the petition to a larger bench.The court held that identical matters were being heard by the larger bench; therefore, it would be appropriate that the pe­tition should also be fixed before that bench. Usman Buzdar had approached the court with a request to di­rect the ACE authorities to provide details of all cases, registered against him. He also expressed apprehen­sion of his arrest in undis­closed cases.

LWMC decides to make waste-free model markets

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023