WB mission visits Sukkur, Guddu barrages

May 06, 2023
SUKKUR-A high-level mission of the World Bank along with social environment and social safeguards mission on Friday visited Sukkur Barrage and held meetings with the irrigation officials of Guddu and Sukkur barrages. Task team leader and water resources management specialist Francois Onimus suggested the installation of Pinjar during construction activities in the river to protect the Indus blind dolphins and other species and maintain environmental conditions of dolphins’ habitat and flora and fauna.

He said that the dolphins’ management plan was an integral part of the environmental and social management plan, which included protection of blind dolphins habitat. The World Bank official presided over the progress-review meeting at the Office of the Chief Engineer Guddu Barrage in Sukkur. Co-task team leader World Bank, Thiruni Liyanage urged to expedite the rehabilitation work to meet the project timelines. The world Bank mission reviews the project implementation progress and supports smooth implementation of the World Bank-funded Sindh barrages improvement project at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

SBIP project Director Ghulam Muhiuddin Mughal briefed the officials about the project activities till date and said that it would be completed in its stipulated period.

Guddu Barrage Chief Enginner Mohammad Ishaq Abbasi said that replacement process of gates and hoisting system may be expedited before the commencement of the flood season. Adnan Khan, Deputy Conservator Wild Life Department said that they have rescued 14 Indus blind dolphins from various canals and up and down streams of Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

