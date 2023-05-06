Zimbabwe A forced to follow-on after Mehran’s hat-trick

LAHORE-Mehran Mumtaz’s five-wicket haul including a hat-trick led Pakistan Shaheens to enforce the follow-on against Zimbabwe ‘A’ on the third day of the first four-day match at Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Mehran, who bagged two wickets on the second day, took three wickets on successive deliveries in the 77th over. He sent Milton Shumba (23, 50b, 3x4s) to the pavilion on the first ball of the 77th over and then dismissed Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga on the next two balls to complete his hat-trick in first-class cricket.

At stumps, the hosts were 157 for one in 42 overs, still trailing by 139 runs with nine wickets in hand. Joylord Gumbie (74 not out, 121b, 9x4s) and half-centurion from hosts first innings Dion Myers (17 not out,23b, 2x4s, 1x6) knitted an unbroken 32-run partnership for the second wicket. Openers Gumbie and Tanunurwa Makoni (57, 109b, 8x4s) added 125 for the first wicket.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 112 for four in 41 overs, Zimbabwe A lost their remaining six wickets for 113 runs in 35.3 overs and were bundled out for 225 in reply to Pakistan Shaheens’ imposing 521 for three declare. After Myers (56, 92b, 8x4s, 1x6), captain Roy Kaia was the other notable run-getter with a 117-ball 47, which included seven boundaries.

For Pakistan Shaheens, Mehran took five wickets for 47 runs from 17.3 overs. He was supported by fast bowler Mohammad Ali, who took two wickets for 56 from 16 overs.