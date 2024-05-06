12 dead, 1324 injured in 1194 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE - At least twelve persons were killed and 1324 injured in 1194 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 600 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 724 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 699 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 226 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 246 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 82 in with 90 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 RTCs and 90 victims. According to the data 1109 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 24 vans, 08 passenger buses, 22 truck and 88 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.