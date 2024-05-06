A Dilemma or Hypocrisy?

It was a spectacle of utmost disappointment when revolutionary student rebels were expelled from the session to commemorate the Queen rebel of Pakistan – Asma Jahangir. She was a statement of fear for the oppressors and a beacon of hope for the oppressed. Whether its nature was local or global, injustice was always confronted with the formidable resistance and dissent put forth by our iron lady. However, it seems that the traditional reverence for her legacy has evolved into corporate-style tribute sessions that stray from her original principles of protest, procession, and praxis. Therefore, there is a dire need for a critical re-evaluation of the efficacy and integrity of endeavors that claim to champion human rights while aligning with institutions complicit in perpetuating systemic violence promoting genuine justice and equality.

The conference sparked by the legacy of Asma Jahangir to erase inequality eventually became its enabler as student activists from Progressive Students Collective were removed from the 5th Annual Asma Jahangir Conference (AJC) opening ceremony for calling out the German ambassador to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, for verbalizing his support for human rights, while simultaneously advocating for and funding the massacre of Palestinians day in day out. This display of outrage had been simmering for quite a while as ambassador after ambassador of countries encompassing the European Union came up to the podium flashing crocodile tears for victims of civil wrongdoing. The tipping point came about when scenes of the German government shutting down Pro-Palestinian conferences and stopping protests in Germany the week prior flashed before their eyes; a young economics student from GCU Lahore, Ali Abdullah, raised his voice amidst silenced onlookers, questioning Mr. Grannas of his hypocrisy. As dozens joined in, the triggered ambassador spat back into the mic, attempting to shame this young man. Unfazed, the crowds joined in a welcome chorus of ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’, until their voices drowned out as they were removed from the ceremony.

Alas! The very example Madam Jahangir set for our youth, to raise their voices against wrongdoing, was being silenced in a conference claiming to maintain its legacy. Ironically, the ‘human rights’ conference was being sponsored by the EU, the German, Norwegian, and Spanish embassies, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the British High Commission (countries that are known for their blatant role in fuelling the genocide in Gaza). The hypocrisy was striking.

Although it seems a simple case of ignoring Western hypocrisy, the problems at hand are much more intricate and structural. The irony with structural violence is that it is fundamentally normalized as (non)violence and completely reasonable. Thus, even if initiatives like AJC start off with sincere intentions. Once they engage institutions that have blood on their hands, their continuation necessitates a compromise on the very foundations they are based upon. Taking Ma’am Asma as an example, advocacy of human rights was never a conditional and restricted ritual. Because once you categorize human rights, you create discriminatory scales in place that prefer one type of humans over another.

Relying on institutions whose very existence is contingent upon the perpetuation of the embedded systemic violence is nothing more than a tautological futility.

This, however, is not the first time a well-meaning initiative has deviated from its origins. We witnessed human rights having a gradient when Ukrainian refugees became the talk of the United Nations within moments of their materialization while refugees living in abysmal conditions in Syria, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh hadn’t been looked at twice for decades. In the same way, this conference continues to delve into the theory of human civil rights while blatantly turning a blind eye to the people of Parachinar, Gilgit Baltistan, Gaza, and Xinjiang. This case of epistemological violence erasing these identities perpetuates the idea that human life has a differential exchange value in the marketplace of death.

With global hegemony safeguarding the capitalistic system, a complete structural renovation seems an uphill battle. However, Cheryl Harris’ work on “whiteness as property” stands personified even today in Pakistan’s context, where, being the guise of being a Muslim state, we still value what comes from white man’s mouths over the shrieking cries of our own. The time has come when the farce of selective justice is stripped off with its clandestine abominations bare naked. Subsequently, the nation ought to recognize the dire need for an “epistemic rebellion” that would work as a stepping stone for future illumination, determination, and revolution.

Gul Zahra Ali and Hassam Tahir

The writers are students of law at LUMS.