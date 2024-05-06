Monday, May 06, 2024
Belgian envoy confers highest civil award on Dr Shahid Butt
Our Staff Reporter
May 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  A special ceremony held at the residence of Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Charles Delegone yesterday, marked the conferral of the highest civil award of the Grand Cross of the Order of the Crown upon Dr. Shahid Rashid Butt, former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and esteemed businessman.

King Philip of Belgium bestowed this honour upon Dr. Shahid Rashid Butt in acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions as a Trade Advisor to the Government of Belgium, fostering trade relations between Pakistan and Belgium.

Dr. Shahid Rashid Butt is the first Pakistani to receive this prestigious award, recognized for his dedication to public service and commercial excellence. The event, attended by foreign ambassadors, parliamentarians, and prominent figures from various sectors, celebrated Dr. Shahid Butt’s remarkable achievements.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Shahid Butt emphasized his commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation and shared prosperity between Pakistan and Belgium. Ambassador of Belgium, Charles Delegone, commended Dr. Shahid Butt’s longstanding commitment to enhancing economic ties and reiterated the significance of his contributions.

