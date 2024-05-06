Best health facilities being ensured at hospitals, claims DC

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas said that best health facilities were being offered to citizens at all government hospitals as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. During his visit to District Headquarters Hospital on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that all possible measures were being taken to make Chief Minister’s “Sehat Mand Punjab” vision by ensuring best medical facilities at hospitals. He also listened to the complaints of citizens and asked for suggestions for more improvement in facilities. He directed officers concerned to deploy X-ray machine technicians at night duties as well. He inspected different wards of the hospital and directed administration for more improvement in cleanliness and other facilities. He said that the provincial government taking different measures to facilitate the masses.