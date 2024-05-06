Monday, May 06, 2024
Bilawal forms committee to engage with govt over privatisation

1:58 PM | May 06, 2024
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee to engage with the government over privatisation issues.

According to a notification issued by the PPP Chairman’s Secretariat, the members of the committee include Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Saleem Mandviwalla.

The coalition government has already formed a commission which is actively pursuing the matter of privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including the Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Steel Mills etc.

In April, the Privatisation Commission invited bids from the interested parties so that the government could dispose of PIA’s 51 per cent shares.

