Bilawal greets Naila Kiani on scaling Mount Makalu

Our Staff Reporter
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday extended his warmest congratulations to Naila Kiani on her remarkable feat of scaling Mount Makalu, the fifth-highest peak in the world. Chairman PPP, in his message, said that it is a moment of immense pride for all Pakistanis as we celebrate Naila Kiani’s historic accomplishment and her unwavering commitment to raising the Pakistani flag higher with each summit she conquers.

He assured the nation, saying that as Naila Kiani adds yet another peak to her illustrious mountaineering career, the PPP reaffirms its commitment to supporting and promoting the endeavours of all Pakistani athletes, adventurers, and trailblazers who continue to make our nation proud on the global stage.

Our Staff Reporter

