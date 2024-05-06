Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CDA hosts Taekwondo competition for students

APP
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is committed to enhancing recreational opportunities for citizens, particularly children, under the guidance of Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa. In line with this commitment, the Department of Sports, Culture and Tourism organized a Taekwondo competition on Sunday, which saw enthusiastic participation from private school students. More than 350 students from various private schools, including Beacon House and Asas, showcased their skills and sportsmanship at the Taekwondo competition. The event, aimed at promoting physical activity and healthy competition among the youth, witnessed fierce but friendly contests among the participants. Prizes were awarded to the first, second, and third position holders by the Director of Sports, Culture, and Tourism, recognizing their dedication and talent in the martial art of Taekwondo. Commenting on the success of the event, the CDA administration reiterated its commitment to providing top-notch facilities to citizens while prioritizing recreational activities for children. This event underscores the CDA’s ongoing efforts to foster a vibrant and active community in the capital city. Looking ahead, the CDA administration pledges to continue organizing such events regularly, ensuring a diverse range of recreational activities for the youth of Islamabad, the Authority’s administration said.

OIC calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urges UN to implement resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024