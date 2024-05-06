CM Murad welcomes NYPD offer to train Sindh police for combatting crime, terror

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed an offer made by a 22-member delegation from the Pakistani-American Law Enforcement Society (PALES) of the New York Police Department (NYPD) to help train personnel of the Sindh police for combatting street crime and terrorism in the province.

During the meeting in Karachi, PALES offered to train provincial police in dealing with street crime, petty crimes, intelligence work, traffic management and vigilance.

The PALES delegation was led by Rohail Khalid and comprised officers from various police assignments, such as integrity control, traffic enforcement, intelligence, training bureau, identification bureau, and patrol.

The chief minister discussed the issue of terrorism in Karachi with the delegates, attributing it to the Afghan war and regional politics. He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the police and other law-enforcement agencies to eliminate terrorism in Sindh.

Murad highlighted the challenge of street crime in the city, against which the police and Rangers have initiated operations. He also mentioned that his government was working on amending laws to utilise technology in dealing with repeat criminals.

The delegates emphasised that only a small group, comprising 10 percent of the population, was responsible for committing crimes against the remaining 90 percent. They suggested that if criminals were aware of being watched, they would avoid committing crimes.

The delegation members also agreed with the chief minister on the importance of using technology to control crime, and offered to train the Sindh police personnel.

The CM appreciated the offer, and directed the inspector general of police to examine the proposal and submit a plan for sending police officers over to New York for training.

Sindh Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and others attended the meeting.