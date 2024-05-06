Monday, May 06, 2024
Dua Lipa forced to quit social media after dancing meme went viral

May 06, 2024
LONDON  -  Dua Lipa revealed she was forced to quit social media following an onslaught of backlash over her viral dancing video from 2017. Speaking to The Guardian on the heels of her new album, The Radical Optimism, the 28-year-old singer reflected on the aftermath of becoming a meme all over the internet. “When people took that snippet of me dancing online and just turned it into a meme,” she shared, “and then when I won the best new artist Grammy and people were like, ‘She’s not deserving of it, she’s got no stage presence, she’s not going to stick around.” “Those things were hurtful. It was humiliating. I had to take myself off Twitter,” the New Rules singer added.

Dua went on to explain she was still in the early stages of her learning to be a performer and a musical artist, which made it harder to deal with the scrutiny at such a young age. “In the public eye, I was figuring out who I was as an artist, as a performer. All that was happening while I was 22, 23 years old and still growing up. You have to build tough skin. You have to be resilient,” shared the pop star. “It never was like I couldn’t get out of bed because of what I thought people thought of me. I didn’t care to that degree. But that’s when it was most heightened for me,” she added.

Agencies

