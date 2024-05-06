Empress reborn

Empress Market is located in Saddar, Karachi. It is one of the oldest and most iconic markets in Pakistan. It was built in the late 19th century during the British colonial period and was named in honour of Queen Victoria, who was the Empress of India at that time. Designed by James Strachan, the market was completed in 1889 and served as a hub for trade and commerce in the region.

Over the years, it has evolved into a bustling marketplace serving both locals and tourists alike, with its diverse array of products and vibrant atmosphere. In the past decades, Empress Market’s primary challenge was its infrastructure development. However, during Imran Khan’s tenure, significant efforts were made to improve infrastructure.

Presently, the market is primarily plagued by severe overcrowding. As the market expanded over the years, it did so without a strategic layout to adequately manage the crowd, giving rise to the problem of traffic congestion.

To address these challenges, a holistic approach is essential. This includes upgrading the waste management and sanitation facilities, organising vendor spaces, and enhancing visitor’s conveniences. Urban planning efforts should focus on managing traffic and public spaces. Enforcing regulations is essential to maintain cleanliness and order, and community engagement can be encouraged through the establishment of a market committee.

Implementing sustainable practices is crucial. Regular maintenance schedules and the integration of technology can improve the overall market experience. Collaboration among authorities, market management, vendors, and the community is vital for the successful revitalisation of Empress Market as a vibrant, historically significant commercial centre.

The construction of organised vendor spaces should be started to arrange stalls systematically to reduce overcrowding. A keen focus on traffic management and developmental strategies is essential for smoother vehicle movement. Improving basic facilities, organising stalls better, and implementing recycling programmes can enhance the market experience for everyone. By working together, we can preserve the history of the place, creating a vibrant destination for both locals and tourists.

M. MUBASHIR KHAN,

Karachi.