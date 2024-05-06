Eradicating polio virus a big challenge but not impossible, says KP CM

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday said that eradicating polio virus is although a big challenge but not impossible; we can eradicate this virus through collective efforts. “The incumbent provincial government is fully committed to go all out in this regard.”

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Polio Oversight Board led by Dr Christopher Alias at Chief Minister’s House. Among other matters initiatives related to polio eradication activities in the province, challenges being faced by the delegation comprising representatives from World Health Organisation, UNISEF and other international partner agencies were discussed in the meeting.

Provincial minister for health, Chief Secretary and relevant high ups of National Emergency Operation were also present on the occasion.

All the dignitaries on the occasion, reiterated their determination to continue their joint and integrated efforts till the complete eradication of polio virus from the province.

Ali Amin Gandapur maintained that his government not only acknowledged the proactive role of partner organisations in eradication of polio virus from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but would extend its all-out support to them so as to achieve the set targets in this regard.

He underlined the need for targeted approach in order to convince the parents and guardians refusing to administer anti-polio drops to their children, and added that elected public representatives, religious scholars and elders would be engaged for this purpose, with special focus on the most sensitive areas of the province.

“We can achieve the desired results positively by strengthening the mechanism of mutual consultation and coordination among local administrations and partner organisations,” he remarked. The delegates on the occasion lauded the leading role of Chief Minister for making polio eradication campaigns successful in the province and assured their full support to the provincial government for this purpose.