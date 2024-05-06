Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fencing of city’s exit routes planned

Agencies
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has observed that the monitoring system at entry and exit points of Karachi and fencing of Northern Bypass was imperative to prevent moments of the criminals as they used those highways/routes to escape after committing crimes. He was chairing a meeting regarding fencing of the Northern Bypass at the Central Police Office. IGP Memon directed establishment of police pickets at entry and exit routes, including Northern Bypass and deployment of policemen with body-worn cameras. He also sought comprehensive suggestions for fencing of the routes. The IG said that with the deployment of policemen on those routes, a ‘significant’ reduction in the crimes in the city was expected. He also directed all district police officers to deploy policemen on the highways/routes and activate police pickets there.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024