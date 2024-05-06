Fencing of city’s exit routes planned

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has observed that the monitoring system at entry and exit points of Karachi and fencing of Northern Bypass was imperative to prevent moments of the criminals as they used those highways/routes to escape after committing crimes. He was chairing a meeting regarding fencing of the Northern Bypass at the Central Police Office. IGP Memon directed establishment of police pickets at entry and exit routes, including Northern Bypass and deployment of policemen with body-worn cameras. He also sought comprehensive suggestions for fencing of the routes. The IG said that with the deployment of policemen on those routes, a ‘significant’ reduction in the crimes in the city was expected. He also directed all district police officers to deploy policemen on the highways/routes and activate police pickets there.