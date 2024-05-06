Monday, May 06, 2024
Fire erupts in warehouse

May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   A sudden fire broke out in the warehouse of a person named Hazrat Jalal in Akhunabad No 4, the officials of the Rescue 1122 said here on Sunday.

The fire broke out due to unknown reasons, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed. As soon as the information was received in the morning, 2 fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 were dispatched to the site and started extinguishing the fire at the spot.

Rescue 1122 firefighters completely controlled the fire in a professional manner with no one being injured in the fire, the officials of the Rescue 1122 said.

