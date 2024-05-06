Four killed, two injured in separate incidents in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR - At least four lives were lost and two others injured in two separate accidents in Bahawalnagar. According to police, a speeding troller, heavily laden with wheat, went out of control on Qaziwala Road near Chak 40 Fateh and collided with rickshaw resulting three persons died on the spot. The victims identified as 22-year-old Abdullah, 45-year-old Qamar Zaman, and 12-year-old Umar, all residents of Chak 108 Fateh. The troller driver fled the scene. In another incident, a high-speed motorbike rider hit the pedestrian Muhammad Yousuf to death on Chishtian Road, and fled the scene. Police registered separate cases against them and investigations were underway.