Govt to start 20 buses for female students, teachers of ICT schools

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has launched a significant initiative to address transportation issues for female students and women teachers in Islamabad Capital Territory Schools. Around 20 buses from federal educational institutions will be deployed, supported by the district administration. These buses will offer free travel for female students and teachers of both public and private educational institutions across urban and rural areas of the federal capital.

Reserved exclusively for women and girls, these buses will be painted pink, as announced. The decision stems from concerns over the rising dropout rate among girls due to inadequate transportation facilities, according to the Secretary of Education. Internal audits revealed that thirty percent of the total 385 buses in federal educational institutions were rendered unusable due to various reasons such as budget constraints, lack of drivers, and delayed repairs. The Secretary highlighted that, in the future, women would also be permitted to use these buses, subject to space availability. It was further disclosed that by June 15, these buses would be operational, offering services to female students and teachers.