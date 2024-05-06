How embroidery work helps women in Thar

KANDHKOT - There are millions of women artisans in our country who remained busy in hand working are called “SUGHARRs” in local sindhi language. “SUGHARRs” women artisans of underprivileged areas of country are very popular especially in making Quilts (rillis), Caps (Topis), Shoes (Juttis), Ajrak , scarf (Shaal), Cincture (Shlwar Nara), embroidery works, clothes and hundreds of other traditional things.

Making Quilts (Rillis) with colorful and different designs, tassels and decorated mirrors are now the part of modern fashion in pakistan and also other parts of the subcontinent. This art of Rillis (Quilts) are inherited and transferred from mother to daughter and grand daughters.

These brilliant rillis are only hand made instead of any machine or computer. However very simple material are used for making Rilli especially pieces of cloths new or old as per need, one needle, different threads made of cotton or resham and also one scissor.

It is known from SUGHARRs that there are three basic styles and shapes are mostly used making these Rillis in which patch work, applique and embroidery. Patch work is made from the pieces of cloth and torn into squares and triangles and then stitched together, Applique is made from complicate cut the pattern in shapes and embroidery quilts stitches from pattern on solid colored fabric. People of sindh especially kandhkot, kashmore ghotki, jacobabad to make hand sewn and hand stiched Rillis give as a gift for the occasion of marriages, birthdays and other special events. When this regard approached to famous artisans of Rillis namely Mai Rahmaan and Khairaan while told to this correspondent that this work of RILLIs were inherited and also transferred to mother to daughter and grand daughters since they were remained busy in making new shapes and designs of quilts.

On a question they replied that they always love this art particularly making various Sindhi Rillis and Topis. They also well - informed that they prepare trainees mainly girls age limit to 12 to 16 for continuing this work after their death. According to them a traditional Rilli takes 12 to 15 days to complete. Although different clothes of designs , mirrors, thread and various tassels are used for making the rillis. Replying a query Sugharr Rahmaan told that a common Rilli (Quilt ) is being sold at price of 8000 to 12000 rupees while special rilli is being sold from 15000 to 40000. They told that mostly women of different areas including Thar, Mithi, Ghotki, Sanghar, Kandhkot, Kashmore, Buxapur, Larkana, Dadu, jacobabad and Qumnb are very popular in art of these Rillis. However special Rillis on special events such as wedding, birthdays, In melad days, Eid festival and other gatherings are spread on cots and tables and traditional outaques to welcome the special guests, otherwise these are kept in cupboards or any other proper place.

Both women artisans also informed that most famous (rillis) quilts are Jhalar Rilli, Kata Rilli, Umbrella Rilli, Star Rilli, Katwar Rilli, Chokri Rilli , Khaj Rilli, Tukwar Rilli are used in rular areas of Sindh and Punjab. It is pertinent to add here that these SUGHARRs since they are enriched with several arts such as Toppi (Cap) making, needle work, embroidery work as well as making stylish and beautiful Rilli. It is also observed that here is no any proper department or any platform to promote such traditional hand made goods to support skilled women traditional called SUGHARR to earn their living and support their families. There is no proper mechanism to train these SUGHARRs to trun this local art into commercial business and improving their economical business.